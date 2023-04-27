Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Yankees.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (20) this season while batting .244 with nine extra-base hits.
- Buxton has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including six multi-hit games (27.3%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (0-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.61 ERA ranks 60th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 46th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 78th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.