Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (hitting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .167 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
- In three of 15 games this season (20.0%), Castro has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Castro has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.25 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
- German (1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .189 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.