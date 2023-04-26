Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .313 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 46.2% of his 13 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Kepler has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|9
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.25 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
- German (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .189 against him.
