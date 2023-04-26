After going 1-for-1 with a double in his last game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .237 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

In six of 14 games this year (42.9%), Gallo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 35.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 14), and 13.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has driven home a run in five games this year (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings