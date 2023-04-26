Player prop bet odds for Ja Morant, Anthony Davis and others are available when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-105) 6.5 (-120) 7.5 (-143) 1.5 (-175)

The 27.5-point total set for Morant on Wednesday is 1.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Morant has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Morant's year-long assist average -- 8.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (7.5).

Morant's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Wednesday.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-125) 8.5 (+100) 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-105)

The 19.5-point prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average (18.6).

He collects 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Jackson has collected one assist per game, 0.5 less than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).

He makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-110) 5.5 (-105) 3.5 (-149) 3.5 (+135)

Desmond Bane's 21.5 points per game are 3.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

Bane averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Bane's assist average -- 4.4 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Bane, at 2.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 12.5 (-133) 2.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210)

The 22.5-point over/under for Davis on Wednesday is 3.4 lower than his scoring average.

Davis averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).

Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Grizzlies vs. Lakers player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 9.5 (-133) 5.5 (-115) 2.5 (+105)

The 27.5-point total set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 1.4 fewer points than his season scoring average.

James has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

James has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.