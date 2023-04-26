Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 on April 26, 2023
Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins meet at TD Garden on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Pastrnak has been a top contributor on Boston this season, with 112 points in 82 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Apr. 13
|1
|1
|2
|3
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Brad Marchand has racked up 67 points (0.9 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 46 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
Patrice Bergeron Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)
Patrice Bergeron's 58 points this season have come via 27 goals and 31 assists.
Bergeron Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Panthers
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Panthers
|Apr. 17
|at Canadiens
|Apr. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Tkachuk has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 69 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Florida offense with 109 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 4.1 shots per game, shooting 12.3%.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Bruins
|Apr. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Apr. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 23
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Bruins
|Apr. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Apr. 13
|1
|0
|1
|5
