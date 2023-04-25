The Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) have four players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 with the Denver Nuggets (53-29) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves will seek another victory over the Nuggets after a 114-108 OT win in their matchup on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the way with a team-leading 34 points in the win for the Timberwolves, while Nikola Jokic scored 43 points in the loss for the Nuggets.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Anderson SF Out Eye 9.4 5.3 4.9 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves average only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

The Timberwolves have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, compiling 110.5 points per contest, 5.3 fewer points their than season average of 115.8.

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 36.5% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 12.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.9% from deep.

The Timberwolves' 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 10th in the league.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -10 220

