Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards and others in the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 5.5 (-118) 5.5 (+125) 2.5 (-161)

The 27.5-point prop total for Edwards on Tuesday is 2.9 higher than his scoring average, which is 24.6.

Edwards averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

Edwards' assist average -- 4.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

Edwards has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (-115) 12.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)

The 13.5 points prop bet over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Tuesday is 0.1 more than his scoring average on the season (13.4).

Gobert has collected 11.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (12.5).

Gobert has averaged 1.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-118) 2.5 (-143) 6.5 (-128) 2.5 (+135)

Tuesday's points prop for Mike Conley is 13.5. That's 1.6 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 2.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (2.5).

Conley has averaged 6.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He has made 2.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 11.5 (-133) 8.5 (-118) 0.5 (-250)

Tuesday's over/under for Jokic has been set at 24.5 points. That's equal to his season scoring average.

Jokic has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (11.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (-115) 12.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)

The 20.0 points Jamal Murray scores per game are 2.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday (22.5).

His rebounding average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday (6.5).

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

