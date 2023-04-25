Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Minnesota Timberwolves.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-10)
|220
|-490
|+390
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|220.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-10)
|220.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|221.5
|-450
|+360
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and concede 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams surrender 228.3 points per game combined, 8.3 more points than the total for this contest.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.
Timberwolves Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Anthony Edwards
|28.5
|-105
|24.6
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|19.5
|-125
|20.8
|Rudy Gobert
|13.5
|-115
|13.4
|Mike Conley
|13.5
|-120
|11.9
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Anthony Edwards or another Timberwolves player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.