In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Minnesota Timberwolves.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and concede 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams surrender 228.3 points per game combined, 8.3 more points than the total for this contest.

Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Minnesota has put together a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

Timberwolves Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Anthony Edwards 28.5 -105 24.6 Karl-Anthony Towns 19.5 -125 20.8 Rudy Gobert 13.5 -115 13.4 Mike Conley 13.5 -120 11.9

