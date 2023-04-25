Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET and airing on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series. Bookmakers list the Wild as underdogs in this matchup, listing them +125 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX

TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Wild (+125) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 39 of their 61 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.9%).

Dallas is 28-14 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have won eight of the 23 games, or 34.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Minnesota has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Wild.

Stars vs. Wild Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 239 (23rd) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 219 (6th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 54 (15th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (12th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL action, conceding 215 goals to rank third.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild and their opponents hit the over just one time over Minnesota's last 10 games.

During their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (239 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Wild have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.

Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.