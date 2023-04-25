The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Atlanta Hawks versus the Boston Celtics as one of three matchups, is sure to please.

Today's NBA Games

The Boston Celtics face the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks go on the road to face the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 ATL Record: 41-41

41-41 BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -13

BOS -13 BOS Odds to Win: -913

-913 ATL Odds to Win: +604

+604 Total: 230.5 points

The Denver Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 MIN Record: 42-40

42-40 DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -10

DEN -10 DEN Odds to Win: -482

-482 MIN Odds to Win: +368

+368 Total: 220.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 LAC Record: 44-38

44-38 PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth) LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG) LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -12.5

PHO -12.5 PHO Odds to Win: -804

-804 LAC Odds to Win: +563

+563 Total: 224 points

