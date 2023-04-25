On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (18) this season while batting .250 with six extra-base hits.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this year (18.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings