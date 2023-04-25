Karl-Anthony Towns NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - April 25
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, will be in action at 9:00 PM on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for Towns, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|20.8
|19.5
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.1
|9.5
|Assists
|3.5
|4.8
|3
|PRA
|32.5
|33.7
|32
|PR
|--
|28.9
|29
|3PM
|1.5
|2.1
|2.1
Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Karl-Anthony Towns has made 7.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's attempted 5.7 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.
- Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best team in the league.
- The Nuggets allow 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/23/2023
|36
|17
|11
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/21/2023
|42
|27
|7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4/19/2023
|34
|10
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4/16/2023
|30
|11
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
