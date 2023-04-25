After going 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in his most recent game, Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins take on the New York Yankees (who will start Nestor Cortes Jr.) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.

Polanco had a base hit in 63 out of 104 games last season (60.6%), with multiple hits in 22 of them (21.2%).

He went yard in 15 of 104 games in 2022 (14.4%), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 of 104 games last season (31.7%), Polanco drove in a run, and 15 of those games (14.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.

He scored a run in 44 of 104 games last year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.6%).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 50 .271 AVG .198 .387 OBP .308 .447 SLG .364 17 XBH 15 8 HR 8 25 RBI 31 43/34 K/BB 52/31 1 SB 2 Home Away 54 GP 50 33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%) 15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%) 21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%) 8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

