Byron Buxton -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton is hitting .231 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
  • In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Buxton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Buxton has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 21 games (52.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Cortes (3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.09), 19th in WHIP (1.029), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
