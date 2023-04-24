Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins (12-10) will square off with Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees (13-9) at Target Field on Monday, April 24. First pitch is set for 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +135. The over/under for the game is listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (2-0, 0.82 ERA) vs Jhony Brito - NYY (2-1, 5.40 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 13 times and won 10, or 76.9%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Yankees have were defeated in both of the contests they have played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Yankees this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Max Kepler 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+275)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

