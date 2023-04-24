On Monday, Michael A. Taylor (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor leads Minnesota with 16 hits, batting .232 this season with six extra-base hits.
  • In 57.1% of his 21 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (19.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.06).
  • The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Brito (2-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
