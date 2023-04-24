Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- Buxton is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (13 of 20), with multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this season (20.0%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 20 games (55.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.06 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
