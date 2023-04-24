Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito

Jhony Brito TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

Buxton is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (13 of 20), with multiple hits five times (25.0%).

In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In four games this season (20.0%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 20 games (55.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings