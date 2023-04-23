The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (hitting .313 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has two doubles and a home run while hitting .208.
  • This year, Castro has posted at least one hit in three of 13 games (23.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Corbin (1-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.30 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.30), 74th in WHIP (1.750), and 70th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
