The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (hitting .313 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has two doubles and a home run while hitting .208.

This year, Castro has posted at least one hit in three of 13 games (23.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Castro has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings