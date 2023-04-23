The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars take the ice in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild hold a 2-1 edge in the series. The Wild are favored (-120) in this matchup with the Stars (+100).

Wild vs. Stars Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW

TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-120) Stars (+100) 5.5

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have won 37 of their 56 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.1%).

Minnesota has a 37-16 record (winning 69.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 54.5% chance to win.

Minnesota's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 43 times.

Wild vs. Stars Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 281 (7th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over once.

The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 239 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.

The Wild are ranked sixth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game).

They're ranked 14th in the league with a +20 goal differential .

