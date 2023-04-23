The Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday at Target Center. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets and Anthony Edwards of the Timberwolves are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Friday, the Nuggets knocked off the Timberwolves 120-111, led by Michael Porter Jr. with 25 points (plus two assists and nine rebounds). Edwards was the leading scorer for the losing squad with 36 points, and he chipped in five assists and seven boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 36 7 5 3 1 3 Karl-Anthony Towns 27 7 1 1 1 2 Rudy Gobert 18 10 3 0 0 0

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards tops the Timberwolves in scoring (24.6 points per game), and produces 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in the NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert tops the Timberwolves in rebounding (11.6 per game), and puts up 13.4 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves receive 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.

Mike Conley is averaging a team-high 6.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Jaylen Nowell gives the Timberwolves 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Edwards 27.3 4.8 4.6 1.7 1.2 2.8 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.8 8.4 2.8 0.1 0.5 2.1 Rudy Gobert 11.6 11.6 2.4 0.5 1 0 Kyle Anderson 9.7 4.8 5.7 1.1 1 0.6 Mike Conley 14.8 2.9 4.8 0.8 0.1 2.3

