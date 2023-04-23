The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves meet in a decisive Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Nuggets.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves have shot at a 49% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Minnesota has compiled a 28-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves rank 26th.

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves put up more points per game at home (115.9) than away (115.6), and also give up fewer points at home (115) than on the road (116.6).

Minnesota is allowing fewer points at home (115 per game) than away (116.6).

At home the Timberwolves are averaging 26 assists per game, 0.3 less than on the road (26.3).

Timberwolves Injuries