The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.

In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In three games this year (15.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings