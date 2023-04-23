Kyle Anderson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - April 23
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson included, will be in action at 9:30 PM on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
If you'd like to make predictions on Anderson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|9.4
|9.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.3
|4.8
|Assists
|4.5
|4.9
|5.7
|PRA
|--
|19.6
|20.2
|PR
|--
|14.7
|14.5
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.
- Anderson is averaging 1.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Anderson's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.
- On the boards, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.
Kyle Anderson vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/21/2023
|29
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4/19/2023
|27
|10
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4/16/2023
|26
|11
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2/5/2023
|13
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/18/2023
|34
|13
|11
|8
|1
|1
|4
|1/2/2023
|31
|19
|4
|8
|3
|0
|3
