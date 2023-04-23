The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will go head to head in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are giving up 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 106.9 per contest (first in NBA). They have a +441 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

These two teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 21.8 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 220 points per game combined, 13.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Cleveland is 42-38-2 ATS this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Julius Randle 23.5 -110 25.1 Jalen Brunson 22.5 -125 24.0 RJ Barrett 17.5 -110 19.6 Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +105 7.4

