Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 21, Towns produced 27 points and seven rebounds in a 120-111 loss against the Nuggets.

Below we will break down Towns' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.8 19.2 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 8.9 Assists 3.5 4.8 3.1 PRA 34.5 33.7 31.2 PR -- 28.9 28.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.5



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 6.0% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

Towns is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Nuggets have given up 40.8 rebounds per contest, which is best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are 15th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 42 27 7 1 2 1 1 4/19/2023 34 10 12 2 2 1 0 4/16/2023 30 11 10 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.