The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda has an OPS of .534, fueled by an OBP of .281 and a team-best slugging percentage of .253 this season.

Miranda enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .238.

Miranda has gotten a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).

In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 13 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings