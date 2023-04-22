How to Watch the Twins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals will try to defeat Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 22 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .375 slugging percentage is 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.226).
- Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 84 (4.2 per game).
- The Twins rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.
- The Twins strike out 9.6 times per game, the No. 25 average in the majors.
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.15 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.038).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Lopez is aiming to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Lopez is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 frames per appearance on the mound.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 2-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Gerrit Cole
|4/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Chris Sale
|4/19/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Corey Kluber
|4/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Tanner Houck
|4/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 3-2
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Trevor Williams
|4/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Patrick Corbin
|4/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Jhony Brito
|4/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Domingo Germán
|4/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Zack Greinke
