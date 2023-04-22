Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals will try to defeat Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 22 total home runs.

Minnesota's .375 slugging percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.226).

Minnesota ranks 21st in runs scored with 84 (4.2 per game).

The Twins rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.

The Twins strike out 9.6 times per game, the No. 25 average in the majors.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.15 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.038).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Pablo Lopez (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Lopez is aiming to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Lopez is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 frames per appearance on the mound.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Yankees L 2-0 Away Pablo Lopez Gerrit Cole 4/18/2023 Red Sox L 5-4 Away Sonny Gray Chris Sale 4/19/2023 Red Sox W 10-4 Away Joe Ryan Corey Kluber 4/20/2023 Red Sox L 11-5 Away Kenta Maeda Tanner Houck 4/21/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Home Tyler Mahle Trevor Williams 4/22/2023 Nationals - Home Pablo Lopez Chad Kuhl 4/23/2023 Nationals - Home Sonny Gray Patrick Corbin 4/24/2023 Yankees - Home Joe Ryan Jhony Brito 4/25/2023 Yankees - Home Kenta Maeda Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Mahle Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Zack Greinke

