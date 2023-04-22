On Saturday, Trevor Larnach (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 16 hits.
  • Larnach has picked up a hit in 11 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 13
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective seven strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
  • The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
