Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Joey Gallo (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Chad Kuhl. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Nationals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has a double, five home runs and five walks while batting .259.
- This season, Gallo has recorded at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in four games this season (40.0%), leaving the park in 15.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gallo has had an RBI in four games this season (40.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|8
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kuhl makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an 8.59 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
