Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton is hitting .242 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Buxton has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The seven strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kuhl makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.59, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
