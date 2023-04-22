The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton is hitting .242 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Buxton has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 games this season (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings