How to Watch the Twins vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins will take on Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
Twins vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank 13th in MLB action with 21 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Minnesota is 22nd in MLB with a .374 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the fifth-worst batting average in the majors (.226).
- Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (82 total).
- The Twins rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .296.
- Twins batters strike out 9.7 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Minnesota has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.16).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.058).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Mahle (1-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Domingo Germán
|4/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 2-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Gerrit Cole
|4/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Chris Sale
|4/19/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Corey Kluber
|4/20/2023
|Red Sox
|L 11-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Tanner Houck
|4/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Trevor Williams
|4/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Patrick Corbin
|4/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Jhony Brito
|4/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Domingo Germán
