Trevor Williams will be on the hill for the Washington Nationals when they take on Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +170 moneyline odds. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: WFTC29
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -210 +170 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
    • The average over/under set by oddsmakers in Minnesota's past three games has been 8.8, a stretch in which the Twins and their opponent have hit the over each time.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Twins have compiled a 9-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 90% of those games).
  • Minnesota has not yet played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
  • Minnesota has played in 19 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-2).
  • The Twins have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-2 7-6 6-6 5-2 10-6 1-2

