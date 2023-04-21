The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 2-0 lead in the series. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 222.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 222.5 points in 49 of 82 games this season.
  • Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.
  • The Timberwolves have been victorious in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9
Timberwolves 49 59.8% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over three times.
  • This season, Minnesota is 17-23-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).
  • The Timberwolves average only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
  • Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 29-28 38-44
Timberwolves 38-43 20-14 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
30-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-18
38-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
36-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-16
41-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-13

