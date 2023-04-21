Timberwolves vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 2-0 lead in the series. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|222.5
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 222.5 points in 49 of 82 games this season.
- Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.
- The Timberwolves have been victorious in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Minnesota has won 15 of its 31 games, or 48.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|56
|68.3%
|115.8
|231.6
|112.5
|228.3
|229.9
|Timberwolves
|49
|59.8%
|115.8
|231.6
|115.8
|228.3
|231.1
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have hit the over three times.
- This season, Minnesota is 17-23-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).
- The Timberwolves average only 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|29-28
|38-44
|Timberwolves
|38-43
|20-14
|37-45
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Timberwolves
|115.8
|115.8
|12
|12
|30-12
|26-18
|38-4
|29-16
|112.5
|115.8
|8
|18
|36-14
|26-16
|41-9
|30-13
