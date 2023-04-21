The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will match up in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-2) 222.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 222.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Nuggets (-2.5) 222.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) and allow 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams score 231.6 points per game combined, 9.1 more than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 228.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
  • Minnesota has covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

