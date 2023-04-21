The Denver Nuggets are 2-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 2-0 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2)
  • Pick OU: Over (222.5)
  • The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Timberwolves this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 39-41-2 record of the T-Wolves.
  • Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 56.8% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 2 or more (50.9%).
  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
  • The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

  • Offensively Minnesota is the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (115.8 points allowed per game).
  • With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA.
  • In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
  • Minnesota attempts 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.