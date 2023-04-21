Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 2-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets have a 2-0 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Timberwolves this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 39-41-2 record of the T-Wolves.
- Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 2-point underdog or more 56.8% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 2 or more (50.9%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over the total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Offensively Minnesota is the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.8 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (115.8 points allowed per game).
- With 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 13th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- Minnesota attempts 38.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.4% of Minnesota's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71.6% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.