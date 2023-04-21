The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is tied up at 1-1. The Wild have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Stars (-115).

Get ready for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-105)

Wild (-105) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild (46-25-11 overall) have posted a record of 13-11-24 in games that have required OT this season.

Minnesota has earned 31 points (13-7-5) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

This season the Wild registered just one goal in 13 games and have gone 3-8-2 (eight points).

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (9-7-1 record).

The Wild have scored three or more goals in 50 games, earning 77 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal in 37 games has a record of 23-12-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 22-14-5 (49 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 24-11-6 to register 54 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.9 18th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 31.1 16th 5th 25% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 82% 10th

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW

TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

