Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ryan Jeffers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: WFTC29
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has a double, a triple, a home run and three walks while batting .286.
- This year, Jeffers has totaled at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.