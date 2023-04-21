Michael A. Taylor -- batting .265 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has 15 hits, which is tops among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .242 with five extra-base hits.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this season (16.7%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed a 3.52 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.