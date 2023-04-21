Kyle Anderson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - April 21
Kyle Anderson and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 9:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to place a wager on Anderson's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|9.4
|10.7
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.3
|5.6
|Assists
|4.5
|4.9
|5.8
|PRA
|18.5
|19.6
|22.1
|PR
|--
|14.7
|16.3
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|0.7
Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Nuggets
- Anderson is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.2 per game.
- He's put up 1.5 threes per game, or 3.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Anderson's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.
Kyle Anderson vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/19/2023
|27
|10
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4/16/2023
|26
|11
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2/5/2023
|13
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/18/2023
|34
|13
|11
|8
|1
|1
|4
|1/2/2023
|31
|19
|4
|8
|3
|0
|3
