Jose Miranda -- batting .225 with two doubles, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.240) thanks to two extra-base hits.

Miranda has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).

In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 13 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings