Jorge Polanco is back in the lineup for the Minnesota Twins and will face Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: WFTC29
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

  • Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
  • In 60.6% of his games last year (63 of 104), Polanco had a base hit, and in 22 of those games (21.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Polanco drove in a run in 33 of 104 games last year (31.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (14.4%).
  • In 42.3% of his games last season (44 of 104), he scored at least one run, and in 10 (9.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 50
.271 AVG .198
.387 OBP .308
.447 SLG .364
17 XBH 15
8 HR 8
25 RBI 31
43/34 K/BB 52/31
1 SB 2
Home Away
54 GP 50
33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%)
15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%)
21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%)
8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranked 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • The Nationals are sending Williams (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.52 ERA and nine strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.