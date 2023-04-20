The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has a double while batting .158.
  • Twice in 10 games this year, Castro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Castro has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 7
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.20).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 28 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Houck (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
