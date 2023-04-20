How to Watch the Twins vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Twins vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 20 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
- Minnesota is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .370 this season.
- The Twins rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .223.
- Minnesota has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 77 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Twins rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- Minnesota has a 10.4 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 2.70 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined 1.005 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Kenta Maeda to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, April 10 against the Chicago White Sox, throwing six innings and giving up four earned runs.
- Maeda has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 4-3
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|4/15/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-1
|Away
|Tyler Mahle
|Domingo Germán
|4/16/2023
|Yankees
|L 2-0
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Gerrit Cole
|4/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-4
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Chris Sale
|4/19/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Corey Kluber
|4/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Tanner Houck
|4/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Tyler Mahle
|Trevor Williams
|4/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Chad Kuhl
|4/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Patrick Corbin
|4/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Jhony Brito
|4/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
