Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Tanner Houck, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 1:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Red Sox -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

  • The Twins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Twins and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Twins have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • Minnesota has entered six games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
  • So far this season, Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 18 games with a total.
  • The Twins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-2 7-5 6-5 5-2 10-5 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.