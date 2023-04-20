Thursday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (9-10) matching up with the Minnesota Twins (11-7) at 1:35 PM ET (on April 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 win for the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (2-0) to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (0-2) will get the nod for the Minnesota Twins.

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Twins matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Twins have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Minnesota has a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (77 total, 4.3 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 2.70 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule