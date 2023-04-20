Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Red Sox.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .242 with 10 walks and eight runs scored.
- In 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%) Larnach has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
