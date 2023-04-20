The Minnesota Twins and Trevor Larnach, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Red Sox.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .242 with 10 walks and eight runs scored.
  • In 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%) Larnach has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Larnach has driven in a run in eight games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 12
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
