Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Nick Gordon (batting .107 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), battle starting pitcher Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Gordon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is hitting .095 with a double and a walk.
- In three of 15 games this season, Gordon has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- In four of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.20).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (28 total, 1.5 per game).
- Houck (2-0 with a 4.50 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.