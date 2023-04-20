After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Tanner Houck) at 1:35 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is hitting .211 with two doubles and six walks.

Miranda has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 18 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Miranda has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in four of 18 games so far this year.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

