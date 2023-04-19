Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Larnach -- batting .156 with a double, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Corey Kluber on the hill, on April 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Corey Kluber
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is batting .237 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine walks.
- Larnach has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year, Larnach has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|11
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.92).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Kluber makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering hits.
- The 37-year-old has amassed a 6.92 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
